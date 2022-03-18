4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $865,000

JUST RELEASED! An incredible, perfectly sized and desirable open concept ranch plan with finished basement. The Aubrey plan boasts 4 bedrooms and 4 full baths and is situated on one of the prettiest lots in Streamside Estates. With a lovely backdrop of mature trees and vegetation, this large lot affords the lucky owner privacy and solitude. Fifteen lots make up this intimate community off the scenic Fern Hill Road peninsula. There is still time for a buyer to work with Foundation Homes' interior designer to personalize the finishes! A most convenient location just minutes away from Lake Norman State Park, marinas, shopping, eateries and I77. This is one of only a few lots remaining. Pictures are not of actual home.