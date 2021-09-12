Gorgeous unique fully custom home in a desirable waterfront community of Gibbs Cove with a DEEDED BOAT SLIP across the street. Beautiful curb appeal with wrap-around porch overlooking the Lake. Low maintenance full brick exterior. Very open and bright floor plan. Updated kitchen and all the bathrooms, gleaming real hardwood floors, expensive crown molding. Each bedroom has its own full bathroom. Master bedroom downstairs with sitting area and sliding doors to one of the back porches. Master bathroom with huge garden tub, large tiled shower with bench and body jets, and double vanities. The second-floor loft/bonus room can be used as a second living room. Large and very bright upstairs bedrooms with access to the balcony. A huge walk-in attic is perfect for storage. Two on-demand water heaters. A 500-gallon in-ground propane tank was recently filled and located on the left side of the house. The boat slip is the last on the left from the street. Great convenient location!
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $860,000
