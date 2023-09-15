$5000 credit for interior upgrades! Seller also offering $10,000 towards closing costs or points. All brick 4245 square feet with great floor plan and expansive rooms. Perfect for your entire family. Stainless steel appliances with dual ranges and electric cooktop. Spacious kitchen and dining area. Recently refinished hardwoods. Primary bedroom on main level. Upstairs second bedroom with full bath. Bedrooms three and four share a Jack & Jill bath. Huge closets in every room. Bull nose corners throughout home. Interior and ceilings recently painted. Large bonus room with wet bar. Laundry on main level with utility sink. Insulated Three car garage with side entrance door and ceiling fans. Huge back patio and Nice large back yard with stone fire pit Very well maintained home. Windows and gutters recently professionally cleaned. Greenbay Forest is a peaceful community that borders Lake Norman.25 mph speed limit. Great for walks and exercise. 17 acre HOA natural area with walking trails.