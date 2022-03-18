Large cul-de-sac lot! New construction...YOU FOUND the peaceful & quiet community of WOODLEAF located just off Fernhill Rd. This proposed, semi-custom home, located on 1.71 ACRE lot, is your chance to enjoy the privacy that welcomes you home in Woodleaf. The Brighton is a 2-story home WITH AN OPEN AND INVITING FLOOR PLAN. Princeton Homes Standard is superb featuring: site finished natural white oak hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, modern light fixtures, 2 laundry rooms, covered back deck with French doors to family room & 10’ ceilings on first floor and 9’ ceilings on the upper level! Front elevation options include brick, stone, and fiber cement to impress! Country living with city convenience. Pet Care, Medical, Parks, Public Boat Launch, Marinas, Restaurants, Shopping and local schools less than 10 minute drive. Great location between Winston-Salem, Hickory and Charlotte. Drive through this beautiful neighborhood and see the pride of the community. Call us at 704-663-0990 for more information. WWW.MOORESVILLEREALTY.COM
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $833,875
