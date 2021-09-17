Beautiful 4 Bedroom Waterview Home in Sought After Custom Section of The Harbour At The Pointe Neighborhood. Front Living Room & Dining Area w/Pillar Accents, Front Office, Gourmet Kitchen w/Eat-At Breakfast Bar, Granite Counters, Stainless Appliances, Gas Cooktop & Built-In Desk, Great Room w/Gas Fireplace & Entire Wall Of Windows Overlooking Backyard, Unique Laundry/Mud Room w/Inside & Outside Access, Primary Bedroom w/Walk-In Closet, Spa Like Primary Bath w/Double Sink Vanity, Soaking Tub & Walk-In Shower, 2nd Primary Bedroom w/Full Bath, Large Secondary Bedrooms w/Additional Full Bath, Upstairs Office/Flex Room, Huge Deck w/Built-In Benches Overlooking Private Backyard, Beautifully Landscaped w/Irrigation System, Deeded Boat Slip, Excellent Location Close to Shopping & Restaurants w/Low Iredell County Taxes & Award Winning Schools.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $815,000
