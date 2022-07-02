4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $800,000

Rare Find! Only 10 MONTHS OLD in the beautiful Fernwood neighborhood! *UPGRADES GALORE*, many of which were done after purchase last Sept. Upgrades include plantation shutters, $17k custom patio, $11k fence and extra gate for the large backyard, $3,600 screen and french doors for back deck, $12k irrigation system in front and back yards, $1,600 lighting in front, $1,200 rip rap in front ditch, full exterior stacked stone foundation, exterior standing seam metal accent roof, large HP well pump, gas tankless hot water heater, driveway extension, quartz counters, custom butlers pantry, custom shelving, composite decking, dog wash, ZLINE appliances, double oven, shiplap accent wall in living room, dining room wainscoting, fans on front and back porches, waterfall tile feature in primary bath, upgraded tile in primary shower. Storage in island. Transferrable termite bond. No detail has been missed in this immaculate home! Make sure to check out the virtual tour!