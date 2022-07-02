Beautiful, custom home with a welcoming front porch in desirable Davidson Downes in Mooresville. Built by award winning Lakemist Homes, this open layout offers neutral paint, stylish lighting and hardwood floors. Kitchen features white cabinets, subway tile backsplash, granite countertops, stainless appliances, double oven, gas cooktop, island with seating, walk-in and butler’s pantry. Adjacent breakfast area and two-story great room with stone surround gas fireplace. Dedicated office is perfect for those working from home. Primary with tray ceiling, walk-in closet, ensuite with dual sinks, tiled shower and separate soaking tub. Laundry room with cabinets and utility sink. Washer and dryer convey. Upstairs offers three secondary bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a bonus room. Large, fully fenced, tree-lined yard with a deck and irrigation. Three-car garage, drop zone, highly rated schools, low county taxes, and convenient to Davidson, shopping and dining.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $800,000
