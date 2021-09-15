This picturesque home is ready to hit the market! With incredible attention to detail each room is a work of art. From the gorgeous front door opening to hardwood floors through out the main floor and carrying up the stairs. This will bring your attention to the arched doorways and detailed trayed ceilings. The kitchen provides tons of cabinet space featuring stainless steel appliances with a wall oven, side by side fridge, and gas stove top complete with a kitchen island to add counter and storage space. This 5 bedroom, 4 & a half bathroom home is full of space! Multiple bonus/flex spaces to customize the rooms to your interests. Treat yourself to the tranquil backyard setting with a beautiful tree line providing privacy. From the outdoor fireplace to the water fountain and the grassy open space, this yard is the perfect spot to unwind.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $800,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A glass door was broken by a protester during the Iredell-Statesville Schools board meeting held at the Career Academy and Technical School in…
An Iredell-Statesville Schools parent remains upset with one of its board members after he used a word she said were discriminatory.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 2-8. Li…
- Updated
A former Hickory High teacher has been arrested on 20 counts of statutory rape dating back to 2015.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Aug. 26-Sept.…
At 3 p.m. Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to offer North Carolinians an update on the state's progress in slowing the spread of COVID-19.
- Updated
The search for an Iredell County murder suspect is over after U.S. Marshals and Cobb County (Georgia) sheriff’s deputies arrested Tyrell Danta…
When Valerie Allen learned she was pregnant with her fourth child, she knew it would be her last pregnancy.
- Updated
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 24,780 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Friday afternoon, an increase o…
- Updated
Athletic activities scheduled for Wednesday and the remainder of the week at North Iredell High School will not go on as planned. Sports have …