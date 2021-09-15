4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $800,000

This picturesque home is ready to hit the market! With incredible attention to detail each room is a work of art. From the gorgeous front door opening to hardwood floors through out the main floor and carrying up the stairs. This will bring your attention to the arched doorways and detailed trayed ceilings. The kitchen provides tons of cabinet space featuring stainless steel appliances with a wall oven, side by side fridge, and gas stove top complete with a kitchen island to add counter and storage space. This 5 bedroom, 4 & a half bathroom home is full of space! Multiple bonus/flex spaces to customize the rooms to your interests. Treat yourself to the tranquil backyard setting with a beautiful tree line providing privacy. From the outdoor fireplace to the water fountain and the grassy open space, this yard is the perfect spot to unwind.