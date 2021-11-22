4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $799,000

Live the Lake Norman Lifestyle! Beautiful All Brick Colonial with a Deeded Boat Slip in The Harbour at the Pointe. This four bedroom home has a fabulous screened in porch that opens to the deck and large level yard for outside enjoyment. Beautiful curb appeal, open floor plan, Primary Suite on main, plantation shutters, 2 story great room with gas fireplace. Inviting Wet bar with wine fridge, Kitchen w/ upgraded counters, backsplash & stainless appliances that opens to breakfast area, private office with barn doors and formal dining room with wainscoting. Upstairs features three Spacious bedrooms, large bonus room and plentiful walk-in floored attic storage. Deeded boat slip is located at the end of Bay Port Ln. Boat Slip N-P 109. Great Community including Pool, Tennis, Clubhouse, Basket Ball Court, playground and canoe storage