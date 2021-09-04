WATERVIEW LOT AND NO HOA! Brand new construction in desirable Mooresville, NC. YOU FOUND the peaceful & quiet community of Fernleaf, located just off Fernhill Rd. This proposed, semi-custom home, located on a large lot, is your chance to enjoy the privacy that welcomes you home in Fernleaf. The Brighton is a 2-story home WITH AN OPEN AND INVITING, FLOOR PLAN. Princeton Homes Standard is superb featuring: site finished natural white oak hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, modern light fixtures, covered back patio with French doors to the family room & 10' ceilings on the first floor!! Front elevation options include brick, stone, and fiber cement to impress! Country living with city convenience. Pet Care, Medical, Parks, Public Boat Launch, Marinas, Restaurants, Shopping and local schools less than 10 minute drive. Great location in between Winston-Salem-Hickory and Charlotte. Drive through this beautiful neighborhood and see the pride of the community... Call us at 704-663-0990 for more information. www.mooresvillerealty.com
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $798,875
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
On the day Iredell-Statesville Schools began requiring masks for students and staff, five schools are returning to remote learning due to rece…
- Updated
On the day Iredell-Statesville Schools began requiring masks for students and staff, five schools are returning to remote learning due to rece…
- Updated
A Statesville man was arrested on four felony charges related to child pornography after an investigation by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Offi…
- Updated
A Statesville man is facing charges of stealing a vehicle from a business on Old Mountain Road.
- Updated
Local high school football took another hit from COVID-19 this week.
- Updated
OLIN—North Iredell did something Monday night that no team had accomplished in quite a while.
With the month of August drawing to a close, the full extent of what has become the fourth spike of COVID cases in Iredell County is becoming …
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Aug. 19-25. L…
I write to you today not only as a recent graduate of South Iredell High School, but as a concerned and active member of our community.
- Updated
At an emergency called Board of Education meeting today, the Iredell-Statesville Board of Education voted to mandate masks for all I-SS staff …