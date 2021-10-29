New construction 4 BR home with Owner ensuite bedrooms on main and upper level! Spacious 40 x 40 Detached workshop with 12' doors is also planned. Inside, Kitchen with island overlooks open floorplan Great Room with 1 of 3 electric fireplaces. Main level BR & Upper Owners Suite also with 6' linear fireplaces. A large Bonus Room above the 3 car garage, plus a Loft add all the extra spaces you need for Rec/Playroom, Study space or gaming. All luxury vinyl plank flooring is easy-care and soft underfoot. Pella windows, stained ceiling beams, a sealed crawl space, spray foam insulation plus a huge 10 x 35 deck along the back add to the value of this all-new home. Board/Batten accents the exterior for added curb appeal. Enjoy nearly 2 acres, with creek along the back in an HOA-free community with Iredell Co schools! Home under construction planned for completion in late December.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $795,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Statesville man was sentenced to more than 15 years in federal prison on a firearms charge.
Alexander County couple charged in 1991 baby death case; body of infant found 30 years ago in Nags Head
- Updated
DNA evidence from a 1991 baby death on the coast of North Carolina has led authorities to an Alexander County couple.
Search warrants from the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office investigation on Loram Drive raise more questions than answers as investigators conti…
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 14-20. L…
- Updated
The North Carolina Highway Patrol has a request for drivers headed west during the next few days.
If you’re looking for plants for your home or business that you can’t find in just any store, The Southern Jungle is ready for you to walk thr…
- Updated
Statesville clinched the inaugural Western Foothills Athletic Conference championship outright in Wednesday night’s regular-season finale, dom…
With a heavy chance of train Thursday, several Halloween events have been rescheduled to today.
- Updated
The westbound lanes of Interstate 40 are closed between Old Mountain and Sharon School roads due to emergency road work, according to the N.C.…