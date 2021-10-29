4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $795,000

New construction 4 BR home with Owner ensuite bedrooms on main and upper level! Spacious 40 x 40 Detached workshop with 12' doors is also planned. Inside, Kitchen with island overlooks open floorplan Great Room with 1 of 3 electric fireplaces. Main level BR & Upper Owners Suite also with 6' linear fireplaces. A large Bonus Room above the 3 car garage, plus a Loft add all the extra spaces you need for Rec/Playroom, Study space or gaming. All luxury vinyl plank flooring is easy-care and soft underfoot. Pella windows, stained ceiling beams, a sealed crawl space, spray foam insulation plus a huge 10 x 35 deck along the back add to the value of this all-new home. Board/Batten accents the exterior for added curb appeal. Enjoy nearly 2 acres, with creek along the back in an HOA-free community with Iredell Co schools! Home under construction planned for completion in late December.