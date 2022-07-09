This gorgeous 2-story home in the quiet Trillium community is now on the market. Included are many custom upgrades inside & out! Outside has beautiful landscaping w/lights & expanded driveway extending to a side walkway to the back patio. In addition, the 3 yr old Saltwater pool has lights, fountains & swim platform. Inside, upgrades include all new light fixtures, new dishwasher & microwave, custom fireplace, pull-out cabinetry, & tankless water heater. The kitchen has can lights, ex-large walk-in pantry, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, beverage frig in the butler pantry & beautiful picture window overlooking the backyard. The spa-like primary suite has a built-in bookcase, custom shiplap wall, new tiled flooring in the bath, new tiled shower w/bench & ex-large walk-in closet w/custom shelving. The dreamy laundry room off the primary suite closet has a built-in ironing board & counter space. Enjoy the bonus room on the upper level as well! More upgrades on Feature Sheet.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $780,000
