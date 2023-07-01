Reserve at Langtree craftsman two story cottage home, like new! Positioned on level lot half way into neighborhood. This 4 bedroom home offers open living space, 2 covered porched and level rear yard can may accommodate a pool (with approval). The main floor includes living room with gas fireplace, dining room and open kitchen, walk-in pantry with barn doors. The owners suite located on first floor includes oversized walk-in closet with custom shelving, dual vanities, spacious shower and windows allowing tons of natural lighting. Upper level has 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and bonus room. Comfortable space for your family. Enjoy shopping, restaurants, All Seasons Marina with just minutes to I-77. AQUA provides water for neighborhood. HOA Total $$ amount includes annual grinder pump fee ***Seller to occupy thru August 2023***
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $779,000
