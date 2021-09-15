Absolutely gorgeous, move-in ready home in Bells Crossing with a POOL & over $199K in upgrades! Stunning living room & dining room - both complete w/ crown moulding & tray ceilings. The dining room connects to the kitchen through the butler's pantry. Gourmet kitchen w/ upgraded antique white cabinets, an espresso island w/ tons of storage, a huge walk-in pantry & an open layout that flows into the family room & overlooks the yard. The main floor boasts the master suite & bath - complete w/ tile floors, 2 separate antique white vanities, a soaking tub and semi-frameless glass shower w/ tile surround. First floor also features an office. Upper level offers huge bonus room, spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths & flex room. Only home for sale in Bells Crossing w/ a pool! Community features outdoor pool & clubhouse, basketball/tennis courts, playground & walking trails. Tons of upgrades: irrigation, screened back porch, fenced yard w/ pool & spa on .63 acres of privacy & peace. See VIRTUAL TOUR!
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $775,000
