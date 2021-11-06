Why build when you can have better than new! This immaculate 4 BR home feels like new construction & is located in the serene community of Woodleaf. The open floorplan features a 2-story foyer, dining room w/butler’s pantry, vaulted great room w/stone surround fireplace opening into a phenomenal kitchen w/beautiful cabinetry, large island, gas cooktop & breakfast room. The primary bedroom is spacious & has double walk-in closets & stunning bathroom w/dual sinks, tub and separate shower. A guest bedroom, full bath, laundry room & drop zone complete the first floor. Two upstairs bedrooms share a bath & loft space. Large bonus room too! Side load 3 car garage. Deck overlooks level yard w/room for a pool. Upgrades include, gleaming hardwoods, modern light fixtures, granite counters, plantation shutters, exquisite molding, & water filtration system. Enjoy living in the country with the convenience of being close to shopping, restaurants, and highways. Built by award-winning Lakemist Homes. Lake Norman, Mooresville, North Carolina, Iredell County
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $775,000
