 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $774,900

4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $774,900

4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $774,900

Stunning Energy Star Certified home in the desirable Bells Crossing neighborhood w/ a 3 car garage! This home is sure to impress with the 2 story foyer, which opens into the dining room, bar area, family room and the oversized kitchen. First floor guest suite with en-suite bath, 3 car-garage and the fully finished basement are features you won't find elsewhere. Upstairs you will find a loft as well as 3 large bedrooms (all with attached bathrooms). Luxurious master with a spacious master bathroom and walk-in closet. The laundry room has tons of cabinets and storage. The basement is the perfect spot for a game room, office or second living quarters as it has a full bathroom plus a rec room w/ over 1,000 sq ft. Situated on .67 acres, this home provides the ultimate amount of privacy and wooded yard with a shed. Amenities include clubhouse, pool, basketball/tennis courts, playgrounds, walking trails, paddlesport lake access onto Lake Norman and low Iredell county taxes. See virtual tour!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

North Iredell pauses athletics
Local

North Iredell pauses athletics

  • Updated

Athletic activities scheduled for Wednesday and the remainder of the week at North Iredell High School will not go on as planned. Sports have …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert