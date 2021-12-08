This gorgeous full brick 4 bedroom/3 car garage home is a jewel. An open concept with a beautiful foyer with hardwood floors. Primary bedroom on the first floor with bay window sitting area. His and her walk-in closets and huge ensuite with separate shower, garden tub and his and hers vanities. Lively fireplaces in family room and sitting room off from the kitchen. Laundry room on the first floor with energy efficient washer and dryer which is a little over a year old. There is a second bedroom and full bath on first floor. Walk upstairs to two more bedrooms and Jack and Jill bathroom, an oversized recreation room and full bathroom and a bonus room with a lovely catwalk. Enjoy evenings on your new deck looking at the backyard waterfall or sit with friends and family by the fire pit or under the pergola. No HOA and all furniture is less than a year old and is available for purchase. Your new Home awaits you. Showings are by appointment only.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $760,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Santa didn't need Rudolph's red nose, but he did need a red fire truck to carry him down the streets of Harmony for its annual Christmas parade.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Nov. 24-Dec. …
First responders, from law enforcement to firefighters to paramedics, will be honored when Statesville’s Christmas parade marches down Center …
- Updated
OLIN—For the second time in four days, North Iredell’s boys basketball team tapped into its resolve to fend off South Iredell.
- Updated
As Rep. Jeff McNeely approached the doors of the Iredell County Board of Elections, the look on Sen. Vickie Sawyer’s face told him all he need…
- Updated
Mitchell Community College recently announced the creation of a new scholarship in honor of Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell. The schola…
I’m glad I’m not, and was not, in the fields of cotton. I am, however, acquainted with the plant and the products made from it, but, thank the…
- Updated
The Troutman and Mooresville Police departments are searching for those responsible for breaking into vehicles.
For the first time since 2019, the many members under the umbrella of the Iredell County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were able to meet to…
Downtown Statesville was a Christmas wonderland Friday as the shop and stroll included horse-drawn carriage rides, Victorian carolers and tour…