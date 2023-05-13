Well maintained 2 Story home located on a quiet cul de sac lot, practically new, great custom home neighborhood with large lots, mature trees and an amazing location! 4 beds / 3.5 baths with a study and flex space on first level plus upstairs has a large bonus room. Plenty of spaces for all your needs. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, glass tile backsplash, generous island for entertaining, gas cooktop, walk in pantry and stainless-steel appliances. Open Concept living with a spacious family room includes a gas fireplace, breakfast area and large kitchen. 4 extra-large bedrooms up, dual sinks, walk-in closet, with lots of windows for natural light. Drop zone off side entry garage. Nice size laundry room with a built in desk/counter space. Neighborhood has Boat storage part of the HOA. Close to Lake Norman State Park & Stumpy Creek Public Lake Access & Boat Launch and other nearby marinas.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $760,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Iredell-Statesville Schools recognize its best at the 2023-2024 Employees of the Year Recognition and Celebration Luncheon
Surprised, humbled, as well as satisfied were some of the emotions expressed as the hard work of Iredell-Statesville Schools' best and brighte…
A sheriff’s office K-9 tracked a breaking and entering suspect for a quarter mile in Statesville, authorities say.
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, April 28-May 3.
An AK-47 style pistol was seized and Statesville man was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The N.C. Highway patrol has identified the two teenagers who died Monday when the car they were riding in was struck head-on by a stolen car o…