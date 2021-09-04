WATERVIEW AND NO HOA! Lot 7 is almost 3/4 acre on Kenway Loop...New construction in growing Mooresville, NC. Welcome to the peaceful & quiet community of Fernleaf, located just off Fernhill Rd. This proposed, semi-custom home, with a Lake View, is your chance to enjoy the natural beauty that welcomes you home in Fernleaf. The Breckenridge is a modern 1.5 story home that has an open, split bedroom floor plan with four spacious bedrooms and 3 full baths. Stunning Finishes are the Standard: site finished natural white oak hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, modern light fixtures, glass french doors that lead to the covered patio, 10' ceilings on the first floor,...all for your comfort! Front elevation options include brick, stone, and fiber cement. Displays impressive curb appeal! Country living with city convenience. Restaurants, Medical, Pet Care, Marinas, Public Boat Launch, Shopping and local Schools less than 10 minute drive. Drive through this neighborhood and feel right at home! Call Mooresville Realty for more information at704-663-0990.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $759,879
