This one has it all, even the farmhouse sink! Gorgeous home on over 3.5 acres. Come home to a wide and deep cul-de-sac lot. Inside enjoy the open concept living with chef's Kitchen, dining area, and 2 story great room with stacked stone fireplace to the ceiling. Flex room off the open entry. Main level Primary bedroom overlooks the big back yard and boasts a luxurious tile bath, dual vanities, and huge walk in closet. Additional 3 bedrooms upstairs with loft. All bedrooms have generous walk in closets and 1 offers its own private bath making it a great 2nd primary. 3 car garage and long drive way gives perfect space to park all the vehicles. Take an evening walk in your own park like setting backyard with private trails, creeks, and bridges! Finish off the day on the fully screened in back deck. Seriously what else could you ask for, This is living at it's best. Oh.. And room for pool. See pool design!
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $757,000
