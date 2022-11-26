4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $749,000

New Construction home in Mooresville with large yard and a private long driveway. Easy access to I-77 and close to downtown Mooresville. The house has an open plan with a big kitchen featuring quartz countertops an island and a breakfast area. The house has a fully finished 3rd floor with a lot of space for entertainment or business uses. Upstairs bedrooms have walk-in closets. The master suite has a large bathroom with a free standing tub and a large shower. Outside you can enjoy the fresh air on a spacious partially covered deck. The home is in the county of Mooresville on its own septic and well systems. There is no HOA fee.