This full brick, 3900 sqft home on nearly an acre in Pinnacle shores comes with all the fixins! Main level primary suite, finished basement, Brazilian Cherry floors, whole house generator, whole house reverse osmosis water treatment and water softening system. Want more? How about tankless water heaters and an induction cook top? Enjoy the cooler months in the fully enclosed sun room with double sided fireplace and, when the weather warms, open it up to a full screened porch! Top it off with a beautiful Zoysia front lawn and a quiet cul-de-sac! What more could you ask for! (Exercise room, Storage room, and Workshop in basement are heated but cannot be included into total square footage because the ceilings are unfinished)
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $740,000
