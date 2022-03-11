4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $739,000

This home has it all! Fully renovated and nestled in the beautiful Templeton Bay neighborhood. Relax in your salt water pool and outdoor oasis just in time for summer, while overlooking your .7 acre private, fenced, back yard. Outdoor shed remains for pool and yard toys. No room has been untouched with updates including the gorgeous light and airy kitchen, master suite, and all bathrooms and floors . Beautiful office on the main floor for those working from home. All generous sized bedrooms and large walk in closets are located upstairs. Additionally there is a large entertaining bonus room . This home has loads of storage on both levels. Templeton Bay neighborhood is minutes from Lake Norman and conveniently located off of I-77 close to restaurants, and shopping. Low Iredell county taxes and excellent schools. Dry boat storage included for your days on Lake Norman. Let me help make this your NEXTHOME!