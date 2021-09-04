Under Construction, still time for option selection!! NEW HOME in Mooresville...Lake Norman. Welcome to the peaceful & quiet community of Fernleaf, located just off Fernhill Rd. The Solitude Model is spacious, modern & being built on a large lot. Its your time to enjoy the privacy that welcomes you HOME. Lot 4 is a superb 0.7+/- acre lot with a gorgeous home ready for buyers to customize. The Solitude is a 1.5 story style home & has 4 spacious bedrooms, 3 baths & a 3 car garage. Standard Upgrades: site finished natural white oak hardwood floors, granite countertops, SS appliances, fireplace, covered back patio with French doors leading to the family room, modern light fixtures, & 10' ceilings on the first floor... Enjoy an HOA free community. Country living in the thriving town of Mooresville. Parks, public Boat Access, Pet Care, Medical, Restaurants, Shopping and local Schools less than a 10 minute drive. New Construction, on a 3/4 acre lot in a private, quiet subdivision...Must See! Must See! For more information, Mooresville Realty at 704-663-0990 or visit mooresvillerealty.com.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $738,799
