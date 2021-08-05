4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $730,000

Coveted, new construction in booming Mooresville, NC. Welcome to the peaceful & quiet community of Fernleaf, located just off Fernhill Rd. This proposed, semi-custom home, located on a large lot, is your chance to enjoy the privacy that welcomes you home in Fernleaf. Lot 6, waterview, is a 0.71+/- acre lot with a proposed "Solitude” model. This two story home has an open, split bedroom floor plan with four spacious bedrooms and 3 full baths. Standard Upgrades include site finished natural white oak hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, modern light fixtures, and hardware! Enjoy an HOA free community. Shopping and local schools less than a 10 minute drive. Approximately a 10 minute drive to Lake Norman State park for a breath of fresh air. These are the last 6 homesites available from the developer in Fernleaf! 3D Tours area available. These are the last 6 homesites available from the developer in Fernleaf! 3D Tours area available. Buyer's agent is compensated on the base price, not the price after upgrades. Mooresville Realty 704-663-0990.