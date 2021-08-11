 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $729,900

Amazing 4 bedroom home with double offices and huge bonus room. Deeded Boatslip with boat lift included. Updated kitchen with new appliances and quartz counters. Primary Bedroom down. Newly installed 4 season room. Fully fenced yard with loads of privacy.

