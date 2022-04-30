4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $729,500

Stunning quality new construction, great neighborhood, awesome location! ... 2 story, 4 beds / 3.5 baths, brick foundation, gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances, spacious living room with fireplace to kitchen. Breakfast area and separate formal dining, gas range, open floor, office, laundry and flex room on main, 4 extra-large rooms up, dual sinks, walk-in closet, with lots of windows for light and much more !!