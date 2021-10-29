ALL BRICK custom home situated across the street from Lake Norman in a small enclave of private homes on the desirable Brawley Peninsula features a private fenced backyard. Nestled on a beautiful .70 acre lot w/ gorgeous sunsets & lake views. Primary Bedroom ON MAIN has tray ceiling & a cozy sitting area. Ensuite features a spa tub, walk-in tile shower, dual vanities & dual walk-in closets! 2 story Great Room w/ gas fireplace. Gourmet Kitchen w/ granite countertops, gas stove, island, custom pull outs & pantry, SS appliances & Morning Room. Upper level boasts Loft, 2 bedrooms, FULL bath, Bonus Room perfect for a playroom/media room, & Game Room with pool table, shuffle board, & custom bar. Oversized 2 Car Garage. Tons of storage! Hager Creek public access/launch nearby. Lease a boat slip at local marina. Newer HVAC Units, New Well Pump, Transferable Termite Bond, Crawlspace Encapsulation, & Water Filtration System. Neighborhood has optional HOA w/ Pool. 1 yr home warranty included.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $729,000
