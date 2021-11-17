No HOA Restrictions for short term leasing. Over 1.5 acre property includes 3 BR, 2 BA + 2 1/2 BA home w/in-ground pool + a 2nd living quarters w/1 BR, 1 1/2 BA & a huge Rec Room/flex space or Workshop. Lovely landscaping will draw you to enter in to a foyer accessing the lg family room adjacent to the formal DR. Charming LR w/fp. Office & sunroom offer stunning views of the yard boasting fruit trees & an amazing indoor/outdoor space for entertaining w/an in ground pool. Solid wood cabinets & granite adorn this kitchen offering a brkfst bar w/storage & access to your outdoor oasis. 2nd story owner's suite w/doors to an oversize deck. 2 addt'l bedrooms & 2nd bath on the 2nd floor. Addt'l sq footage heated/cooled space/bonus over garage. Sep living quarters/apartment accounts for 4th bedroom & 972 sq ft air conditioned rec room or workshop/flex space & 1/2 bath incl in heated living space total. Enjoy 1.5 acres w/3 deeded shared access lots to LKN, min to I-77, shopping & restaurants.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $729,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
It’s not often that one asks to be forcibly removed from a public meeting, but that’s what David Pressly did as he refused to leave Monday’s C…
The Statesville Police Department said there was no indication of foul play in the death of a man whose body was found at a local park Monday.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Nov. 4-9. Lis…
- Updated
It is the age old saying: It is hard to beat the same team twice. However, the No. 2 Statesville Greyhounds put that saying to bed on Friday n…
North Iredell High School will hold its Kings vs. Queens volleyball game at 4 p.m. Saturday in honor of legendary former Raiders volleyball co…
- Updated
A Stony Point man is facing a number of charges after being accused by a student at Mitchell Community College of sexual battery and stalking.
- Updated
A Statesville man is facing charges connected with a break-in at a Troutman business where he worked.
- Updated
A Stony Point man is facing sexual assault charges involving a minor, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said.
Iredell County finds itself in a new voting district this year for the state Senate election, but it will find the same Republican candidate o…
- Updated
Mooresville Police are investigating an apparent suicide of a male student in a Mooresville High School bathroom who was discovered early Wednesday morning.