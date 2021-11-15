Beautiful Cape Cod home in prime location, surrounded by water with that year round view. Sitting on almost an acre of land this home has so much to offer! Enjoy that morning coffee on this large wrapped around porch with a water view. Master on main with large walk in closet, heated tile floors, garden tub and a spacious custom shower. This home features a large living room, kitchen with granite countertops and a sun room. Second floor consists of a second master or media room, office, couple bedrooms and a bathroom. Deeded boat slip is just a short walk or car ride away (.3 miles from home). Public boat ramp at Hager Creek is one street over. This home has over 885 sqft of enjoyable covered porch or deck space. 2 detached two car garages with over 403 sqft storage or workshop space. HOA fees for boat slip area.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $725,000
