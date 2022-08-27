4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $725,000

This beautiful spacious home offers a large bedroom & bathroom on the main floor. An additional room upstairs can be used for a 5th bedroom; it is large and spacious and currently used as flex space. The Expansive upstairs loft leaves lots of room for play or entertainment. Downstairs you will find a light and bright entry, with a stately main dining area that adjoins the kitchen by way of a butlers pantry and dry bar area. The large bright living room has tall windows and opens up to the breakfast area just outside the kitchen. There is a mud landing zone in the hall leading to the garage which is great for storage. Master offers trey ceilings and lots of space, walk in closets throughout the home add additional storage space. Very well landscaped front and back yard ready for entertaining.