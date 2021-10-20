4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $725,000

Absolutely beautiful, move-in ready home w/endless upgrades in highly desirable Bells Crossing neighborhood. Stunning open layout on first floor w/spacious living room, gourmet chef’s kitchen w/tons of storage, large island, walk in pantry, espresso bar/liquor bar, formal dining room, guest room w/attached full bath and separate room for possible art room, office, or storage. Second level includes large loft area, an expansive master suite with luxurious ensuite bathroom, large walk-in closet, & attached custom laundry room. Upper level also boasts addl 2 bedrooms, Flex Room & 2 full bathrooms. Constructed by Meritage Homes to be energy efficient. 9” ceilings on main & upper level. The rear yard is a private retreat w/oversized custom deck/pergola & hardscape for gatherings & cook outs overlooking beautiful yard lined w/wooded view. Bells Crossing amenities include clubhouse, Jr. size Olympic pool, recreation area, club house, tennis & basketball courts, & RV/Boat storage area.