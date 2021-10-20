Absolutely beautiful, move-in ready home w/endless upgrades in highly desirable Bells Crossing neighborhood. Stunning open layout on first floor w/spacious living room, gourmet chef’s kitchen w/tons of storage, large island, walk in pantry, espresso bar/liquor bar, formal dining room, guest room w/attached full bath and separate room for possible art room, office, or storage. Second level includes large loft area, an expansive master suite with luxurious ensuite bathroom, large walk-in closet, & attached custom laundry room. Upper level also boasts addl 2 bedrooms, Flex Room & 2 full bathrooms. Constructed by Meritage Homes to be energy efficient. 9” ceilings on main & upper level. The rear yard is a private retreat w/oversized custom deck/pergola & hardscape for gatherings & cook outs overlooking beautiful yard lined w/wooded view. Bells Crossing amenities include clubhouse, Jr. size Olympic pool, recreation area, club house, tennis & basketball courts, & RV/Boat storage area.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $725,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Emergency crews are on the scene of a fatal wreck on the off ramp from Interstate 77 south to Amity Hill Road (exit 45).
- Updated
A Walkertown woman is facing an attempted murder charge after Statesville police said she ran over her boyfriend with a vehicle Friday morning.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 7-13. Li…
- Updated
A 87-year-old Troutman woman was killed in a crash Friday afternoon.
OLIN—Statesville (7-0, 5-0) brought an unbeaten record into Raider Ravine and walked out on Friday night with it still unblemished powering to…
Iredell-Statesville Schools took a step towards changing its voting districts as it accepted one of the two maps presented on Monday night.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 1-6. For more information regarding specific plots of …
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Oct. 3-9.
It’s Week 9 of the high school football season. Highlighting Friday’s matchups is Statesville (6-0, 4-0) at North Iredell (2-4, 2-2). Kickoff …
- Updated
The Statesville ABC Board has awarded its largest educational grant disbursement in the organization’s history and will go far to make a diffe…