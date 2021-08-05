4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $725,000

Under Construction, still time for option selection. Coveted, new construction in booming Mooresville, NC. Welcome to the peaceful & quiet community of Fernleaf, located just off Fernhill Rd. This proposed home, located on a large lot, is your chance to enjoy the privacy that welcomes you home in Fernleaf. Lot 4 is a 0.7+/- acre lot with a proposed "Solitude" model. This 2 story style home has 4 spacious bedrooms and 3 baths. Standard Upgrades include site finished natural white oak hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, modern light fixtures, and hardware that is sure to impress! Enjoy an HOA free community. Shopping and local schools less than a 10 minute drive. Approximately a 10 minute drive to Lake Norman State park for a breath of fresh air. These are the last 6 homesites available from the developer in Fernleaf! Buyer's agent is compensated on the base price, not the price after upgrades. Contact Mooresville Realty at 704-663-0990 today to get more information about this to be built home! Www.mooresvillerealty.com