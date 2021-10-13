This beautiful property is a retreat from modern day hustle and bustle. Welcome to this private oasis on 1.36 acres. This property has luxury finishes throughout. You can see them as you pull through the gated driveway, enter the custom breezeway past the koi pond. Outdoor Living at its best on an expansive patio with built-in spa & stone fireplace. Relax indoors in your sunroom with rain curtains & skylights. The main floor has an oversized primary bedroom & bathroom with its own private balcony. Upstairs you will find 2 spacious bedrooms & a full bathroom. This finished basement has endless possibilities! Currently features a full bathroom, sauna, exercise room & family room. Also has room for an in-law suite! Already plumbed for wet bar/kitchenette. This home has storage galore with a full pantry, utility closets. The oversized 2 car garage is ~720 sqft! Plus extra garage space in the basement for all of your lawn equipment! Come relax & enjoy this gorgeous property today!
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $715,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Statesville man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash on N.C. 901 near Union Grove.
- Updated
A Statesville pastor was arrested for a second time on sexual exploitation of a minor charges.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 30-Oct.…
A child's body was secretly buried in Iredell County. High Point police have charged two people with concealing the death.
- Updated
The baby boy was born in September in High Point
- Updated
A Taylorsville woman is behind bars after the collaborative efforts of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and Taylorsville Police Department …
- Updated
A man who called for help for a stab wound ended up being tasered and arrested after authorities said he threatened first responders.
- Updated
Other than getting in its own way on occasion, Statesville had no trouble making sure Homecoming was a success Monday night.
- Updated
Reps. Ted Budd (R-NC) and Patrick McHenry (R-NC) announced a $21.2 million competitive Department of Education grant for Iredell-Statesville S…
Twenty-five
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Sept. 26-Oct. 1.