Coveted, new construction in booming Mooresville, NC. Welcome to the peaceful & quiet community of Fernleaf, located just off Fernhill Rd. This semi-custom home, located on a large lot, is your chance to enjoy the privacy that Fernleaf has to offer. Lot 2 is a 0.6+/- acre lot with a proposed “Brighton” model. This 2 story farmhouse style home has four spacious bedrooms and 3 baths. The master bathroom is spacious and the definition of luxury. Standard Upgrades include site finished natural white oak hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, modern light fixtures, and hardware that is sure to impress! Enjoy an HOA free community. Shopping and local schools less than a 10 minute drive. Approximately a 10 minute drive to Lake Norman State park for a breath of fresh air. These are the last 6 homesites available from the developer in Fernleaf! 3D tours are available. All photos are a builder representation. Agents representing the buyer will be compensated on base price, not upgrade price. Call 336-4083023 or email Rich@MooresvilleRealty.com
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $714,389
Related to this story
Most Popular
One of the bodies found in the Loram Drive fire has been identified according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from July 22-28. L…
Emergency crews are on the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 40 East near the 144 mile marker.
- Updated
A Hickory man was killed Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 44 near the 143 mile marker.
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office announced that a third body was located after a fire Tuesday on Loram Drive in Troutman.
- Updated
Mitchell Community College students relying on scholarships to afford their education got a major boost with the announcement that longtime St…
Gov. Roy Cooper offers a statewide COVID-19 update at 1:30 p.m.
- Updated
An investigation into a report of an online scam led to the arrest of a Taylorsville man, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said.
- Updated
A Statesville man was arrested on two counts of statutory sex offense after an investigation by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
- Updated
Lynn Jones of Statesville was one of 13 students in the truck driver training program at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute to…