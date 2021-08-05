4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $710,000

WATERVIEW, NEW CONSTRUCTION in booming Mooresville, NC. Welcome to the peaceful & quiet community of Fernleaf, located just off Fernhill Rd. This proposed, semi-custom home, located on .73 acre, is your chance to enjoy the privacy that welcomes you home in Fernleaf. The "Breckenridge" has an open, split bedroom floor plan with four spacious bedrooms and 4 full baths. Standard upgrades include site finished natural white oak hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, modern light fixtures, and hardware that is sure to impress. Enjoy a HOA free community. Shopping and schools less than a 10 minute drive. Also near by is Lake Norman State Park and Stumpy Creek Park.Buyer's agent is compensated on the base price, not the price after upgrades. Call us at 704-663-0990 for more information.