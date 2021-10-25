4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $705,000

This beautiful property is a retreat from modern day hustle and bustle. Welcome to this private oasis on 1.36 acres. This property has luxury finishes throughout. You can see them as you pull through the gated driveway, enter the custom breezeway past the koi pond. Outdoor Living at its best on an expansive patio with built-in spa & stone fireplace. Relax indoors in your sunroom with rain curtains & skylights. The main floor has an oversized primary bedroom & bathroom with its own private balcony. Upstairs you will find 2 spacious bedrooms & a full bathroom. This finished basement has endless possibilities! Currently features a full bathroom, sauna, exercise room & family room. Also has room for an in-law suite! Already plumbed for wet bar/kitchenette. This home has storage galore with a full pantry, utility closets. The oversized 2 car garage is ~720 sqft! Plus extra garage space in the basement for all of your lawn equipment! Come relax & enjoy this gorgeous property today!