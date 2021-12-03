Gorgeous open floor plan in sought after Chesapeake Pointe. This wooded lot on a cul-de-sac with access to 8 acres of wooded common area boasts beautiful views and tons of natural light. The main floor has 10' ceilings with an eat-in kitchen, walk-in pantry, great room, flex room/office, full bathroom, dining room, den, gas fireplace and mud room. The kitchen offers an over-sized island, wine nook, upgraded dishwasher and full commercial style stainless gas range and electric wall oven. Upstairs has 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths and a massive bonus room. Owner bedroom suite has wood floors, sitting room, 2 walk-in closets and a beautiful light filled bathroom. There is a 2 car garage with custom hanging wood shelves tor additional storage and a separate 1 car garage with built-in storage as well. Enjoy the view of the completely landscaped backyard from the huge screened in porch with custom, marine-grade vinyl enclosure for year-round use. Home is in excellent condition!
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $700,000
