4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $700,000

Welcome to your beautiful 4 Bed/3 Bath Home with Bonus located in a lakefront no HOA community. Conveniently located near restaurants, shopping and 2 boat ramps for that lake living you desire. Large Primary Bed with large Primary bath on Main Level, Walk-in Closets, Chef's Kitchen, Granite Island & Countertops, Custom Cabinetry, Stone Fireplace in Great Room, Vaulted Ceilings, Large Bonus Room, Back Porch and Large Back Yard with a Fire Pit.