 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $700,000

4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $700,000

4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $700,000

Welcome to your beautiful 4 Bed/3 Bath Home with Bonus located in a lakefront no HOA community. Conveniently located near restaurants, shopping and 2 boat ramps for that lake living you desire. Large Primary Bed with large Primary bath on Main Level, Walk-in Closets, Chef's Kitchen, Granite Island & Countertops, Custom Cabinetry, Stone Fireplace in Great Room, Vaulted Ceilings, Large Bonus Room, Back Porch and Large Back Yard with a Fire Pit.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert