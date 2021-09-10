What an amazing home! Perfect for anyone who enjoys entertaining! The large Open Floor Plan with double islands in the kitchen will be perfect for get togethers. High end features throughout the home. High ceilings make this home feel even more open. Cozy breakfast nook over looks the spacious back deck and pool! The master bedroom is on the main floor and has extra high tray ceilings! There is also a dining room and an office on the main. Upstairs has three additional bedrooms with a loft. Two share a jack and Jill bathroom with separate shower area. The third has its own bathroom and a large bonus room! This space would be perfect for guests. Don't forget the neighborhood has boat and RV storage! This is an amazing home and needs to be seen in person! Schedule your showing today or check out our 3D walkthrough!
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $700,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Mooresville man died Monday after a motorcycle crash on Interstate 77 near the 40 mile marker.
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Aug. 26-Sept.…
- Updated
The search for an Iredell County murder suspect is over after U.S. Marshals and Cobb County (Georgia) sheriff’s deputies arrested Tyrell Danta…
My Classic Car: Richard “Jimbo” Shaver's 1950 Oldsmobile 88 Holiday Coupe; 1950 Oldsmobile 88 Club Sedan “Torpedo”
When and how did you acquire the cars?I’ve had the “Torpedo” for 10 years. I saw it three years before that at a car show in Myrtle Beach. The…
- Updated
Athletic activities scheduled for Wednesday and the remainder of the week at North Iredell High School will not go on as planned. Sports have …
- Updated
After numerous schools were forced to go virtual over the last two weeks, the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education responded Monday …
- Updated
A West Virginia man is being sought by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office after three vending machines at a Statesville car wash were broken …
- Updated
The Iredell County Board of Commissioners met for the first time in the month of September on Tuesday night to preside over a relatively short…
- Updated
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 24,316 COVID-19 cases in Iredell County on Tuesday afternoon, an increase of 516 new…
The COVID-19 Delta variant is highly contagious, causing significant sickness, hospitalizations and death, especially for those who are unvacc…