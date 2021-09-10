4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $700,000

What an amazing home! Perfect for anyone who enjoys entertaining! The large Open Floor Plan with double islands in the kitchen will be perfect for get togethers. High end features throughout the home. High ceilings make this home feel even more open. Cozy breakfast nook over looks the spacious back deck and pool! The master bedroom is on the main floor and has extra high tray ceilings! There is also a dining room and an office on the main. Upstairs has three additional bedrooms with a loft. Two share a jack and Jill bathroom with separate shower area. The third has its own bathroom and a large bonus room! This space would be perfect for guests. Don't forget the neighborhood has boat and RV storage! This is an amazing home and needs to be seen in person! Schedule your showing today or check out our 3D walkthrough!