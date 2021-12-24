4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $699,000

 Skip to main content
  • Updated
Beautifully RENOVATED Brick home with deeded BOAT SLIP in The Harbour at the Pointe. This home located on a private, wooded cul-de-sac lot & has so many wonderful features! Recently renovated kitchen with trendy Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, gas cook top and a large granite peninsula that opens to the Great Room with vaulted ceiling and a gas fireplace. Spacious main level Primary suite with updated Primary Bathroom with large glass shower & a walk-in closet. The back deck is located right off the great room for entertaining, complete with a large flat back yard. The Upper level boasts 3 large bedrooms and a full bath. The deeded boat slip is located at the end of Bayport Ln, Boat Slip NQ8. The Harbour is a Waterfront community located on the highly desirable Brawley School Rd Peninsula w/ a pool, tennis courts, basketball, volleyball, boat ramp, club house, & playground.

