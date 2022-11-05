Come home to this like new farmhouse style home with a rocking chair front porch and a huge yard! You will love entertaining in the upscale designer kitchen with two tone cabinetry colors, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances that opens to the family room. Great for entertaining! Master on the main level for easy living and boasts an ensuite bathroom with dual vanities, garden tub and ceramic tile shower. 3 additional bedrooms upstairs all attach to a bathroom (2 full Jack and Jill bathrooms) PLUS TWO bonus rooms (one is currently used as a bedroom and has a closet) NO carpet in this home, it is all durable engineered hardwood or ceramic tile. The high crawl space is great for storage! LOW COUNTY taxes and excellent schools make this a great place to call home! Close to shopping, dining and I77
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $699,000
