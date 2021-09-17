 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $695,000

A very unique and lovely property! Property includes approx 7 acres of beautiful level land, includes home, barn, detached garage, tractor shed, outbuilding and green pasture. Home is one level with attached additional living quarters. Living areas have lots of light, fireplace with wood-burning stove, den has large wood burning fireplace. Nice area with well-kept homes around it. City water is across the street and able to tap on, no sewer available at this time. All close to town and Mooresville Graded School District.

