4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $693,000

Coveted new construction in booming Mooresville, NC. Welcome to the peaceful & quiet community of Woodleaf, located just off Fernhill rd. This proposed, semi-custom home, located on a large lot, is your chance to enjoy the privacy that welcomes you home in Woodleaf. This two story home has an open, split bedroom floor plan with four spacious bedrooms and 3 full baths. Standard upgrades include site finished natural white oak hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, modern light fixtures, and hardware that is sure to impress! Country living with city convenience. Shopping and local schools less than 10 minute drive. Approximately a 10 minute drive to Lake Norman State Park for a breath of fresh air. Begin living your Lake Norman lifestyle now! Buyer's agent is compensated on the base price, not the price after upgrades. Call Mooresville Realty at 704-663-0990 for more information!