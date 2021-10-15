Impeccably maintained one owner home in Bells Crossing. The well appointed main level has engineered hardwoods throughout. The gourmet kitchen features an abundance of cabinetry, an expansive island that seats 4, a gas range, and upgraded fixtures. The great room features soaring ceilings, a gas fireplace, and custom built in cabinetry. Hunter Douglas blinds in the great room are remote operated. The main level also features a formal dining room, office with French doors, and a 3 car side load garage. The upper level boasts an additional 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a spacious loft area. Constructed by Meritage Homes to be energy efficient. 10' ceilings on the main level, 9' upstairs, and 21' in great-room. The rear yard is a private retreat with a covered patio, fenced in yard, and a wooded view. Bells Crossing offers amenities include: clubhouse, Jr. size Olympic pool, recreation area, club house, tennis & basketball courts, walking trails, & RV/Boat storage area.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $689,000
