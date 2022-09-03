 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $689,000

292 Isle of Pines road is a gorgeous newer build constructed in 2018, this immaculately maintained home is one you will not want to miss. This home sits on .76 acres with a great set back accompanied by a spacious horseshoe driveway, as well as having a two car garage. The upgraded Ceramic Tile floors throughout the main level and updated leathered granite in the kitchen, give this Livingroom and Kitchen space that magazine finish you are looking for. This home has no HOA and a privacy fence in the backyard to ensure your quite enjoyment. Schedule to see this wonderful property today!!

