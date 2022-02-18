 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $685,000

4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $685,000

4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $685,000

Welcome Home! Stunning custom full brick home featuring 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths with a 3 car garage sitting on a 2 acre lot. Newly remodeled kitchen, eco friendly bamboo flooring throughout the entire house, gas fireplace with custom accent wall in great room. Primary bedroom is spacious and located on the main level. Walking trails directly behind the house! Enjoy your very own outdoor oasis featuring an outdoor fireplace, outdoor grill kitchen, gazebo and potential to add a pool. This home is minutes from public boat ramps, shopping, dining and entertainment. This home is a must see!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert