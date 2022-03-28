RARE OPPORTUNITY W/ BOAT SLIP IN MOORESVILLE! This Lake Access 4BR/2.5Bath Home located in Diamondhead features an oversized corner lot that provides seasonal water views! You are only steps away from your own community boat slip- perfect for days out on Lake Norman! This hard stucco home has been well maintained & oozes curb appeal. Interior is highlighted by an open floor plan w/ hardwood flooring, new light paint colors, granite countertops, new SS appliances and TONS of natural light! Oversized primary suite features a relaxing jacuzzi tub, rainfall shower, & sizeable custom closet. 2 addt'l bedrooms and bed/bonus that provides plenty of layout options! Community offers pool, tennis courts, and tons of privacy, all conveniently tucked within Mooresville. Highly rated schools, restaurants, grocery store, fitness, & shops all within walking distance or a few minutes drive. Roof replaced in 2015 & a new HVAC unit in 2016, w/ a new furnace in 2021. Come tour this wonderful home today!
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $675,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Children’s Hope Alliance announced the sale of 800 acres in Barium Springs to Prestige Acquisitions, LLC as part of planned development.
The cause of an inmate’s death at the Iredell County Detention Center remains undetermined after an autopsy report from the N.C. Office of the…
A woman is facing an assault charge following a shooting Friday afternoon.
A cadet in the Mitchell Community College Basic Law Enforcement Training program died Sunday in an automobile crash and now his family is hono…
The song “Closing Time” by Semisonic is a favorite of Jon Nobinger, who knows that when he sang it at karaoke at Fourth Creek Brewing Co. over…
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, March 13-19.
Three Iredell County high school students, Jaira Pyrant and Aida Saake, both ninth graders at South Iredell and Scarlett Houser, a 10th grader…
The 2045 Land Development Plan was once again a hot topic as concerns from the public, business and government interests came into conflict at…
The highway patrol says those killed include the 16-year-old driver, three 15-year-olds, and two 17-year-old passengers.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 13-19. For more information regarding specific plots …