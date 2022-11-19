Come home to this like new farmhouse style home with a rocking chair front porch and a huge yard! You will love entertaining in the upscale designer kitchen with two tone cabinetry colors, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances that opens to the family room. Great for entertaining! Primary bedroom on the main level for easy living and boasts an ensuite bathroom with dual vanities, garden tub and ceramic tile shower. 3 additional bedrooms upstairs all attach to a bathroom (2 full Jack and Jill bathrooms) PLUS TWO bonus rooms (one is currently used as a bedroom and has a closet) NO carpet in this home, it is all durable engineered hardwood or ceramic tile. The high crawl space is great for storage! LOW COUNTY taxes and excellent schools make this a great place to call home! Close to shopping, dining and I77
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $675,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A teacher has been placed on leave after a racial slur was used by students acting out a scene in a social studies class at West Iredell High School.
A wrecked Ford Mustang led authorities to a break-in at a local dealership and the discovery that four vehicles had been stolen. Three juvenil…
For more than two decades, Linda Bishop has sought to be a blessing in her community.
After skit from a West Iredell High School social studies class, there have been more questions than answers about what exactly was meant to b…
Dirk and Daelyn Dowell have managed to stay in harmony all these years both as family and as musicians.
The 2022-23 high school basketball season tips off tonight.
The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly signed offensive lineman and Statesville native Brock Hoffman to their practice squad.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 30-Nov. 5. For more information regarding specific plo…
Statesville native Steve Hill was recently recognized by the North Carolina Society of Historians at their annual awards dinner at the North C…
The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 30-Nov. 5.