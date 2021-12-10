Beautiful, full brick home with seasonal views of Lake Norman located in desirable Mooresville. This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home offers an open floor plan with fresh neutral paint, refinished hardwood floors, and new carpeting in all bedrooms. Kitchen features plentiful storage, tile backsplash, granite countertops, stainless appliances, island with seating, pantry and an adjacent breakfast area. Family room includes a gas fireplace with stone surround and built-in cabinets. Office is ideal for those working from home. Bedroom and full bathroom on the main level. Primary bedroom with tray ceiling, walk-in closet and updated ensuite. There are two additional bedrooms, a bonus room and storage area on the upper level. Situated on one acre with a fenced backyard, irrigation and shed. Lovely entertaining space with a large deck, patio and pergola. HVAC new in 2019. Zoned for highly rated schools including Lake Norman High School. Convenient to Pinnacle Access Area, Queens Landing and I-77.
4 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $669,000
